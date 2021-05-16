WANDILE SIHLOBO: Regulation of agricultural product standards falls short
Improved productivity and more efficient delivery of critical government tasks would boost agriculture
16 May 2021 - 16:37
As industry and the government debate the steps required to implement the agricultural and agro-processing master plan, it bears highlighting that many of the required actions will have to take place in the government sphere.
Improved productivity and more efficient delivery of critical government tasks and functions would move SA agriculture ahead at speed...
