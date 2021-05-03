Michel Pireu Columnist
Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Life after the coronavirus

Forecasts of automated jobs, rises in social media traffic and remote work are becoming the default

BL PREMIUM
03 May 2021 - 15:53 Michel Pireu

From Emma Rose Bienvenu at Marker.com — 5 Predictions for a Post-Coronavirus World:

Companies in digital services and e-commerce will make lasting gains...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now