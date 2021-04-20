Opinion / Columnists MICHAEL FRIDJHON: When the first declaration of independence was made in the Cape Last week the Stellenbosch Wine Routes celebrated 50 years of existence and premium quality wines BL PREMIUM

On April 17 the Stellenbosch Wine Route (now officially the Stellenbosch Wine Routes) celebrated 50 years of existence. So much has happened in the world of Cape wine in the past half-century that this milestone serves to highlight far more than the achievements of the pioneers. It provides a vantage point from which to view the changes that have been wrought over a single lifetime.

The founding fathers are Simonsig’s Frans Malan, Spier’s Niel Joubert and Delheim’s Spatz Sperling. The idea of setting up a tourist-friendly way-through-the-winelands was conceived by Malan and Joubert. The duo had travelled around France in 1969 and discovered the usefulness of Burgundy’s Route des Vins. ..