Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I flush my colon to lose weight?

Should I flush my colon to lose weight? Though there is evidence that the intervention improves gut health, it almost certainly returns to its normal state

Q: I am struggling with weight. My sister says I need to flush my colon to start losing weight. Do you agree?

A: Your gut is far more than a repository for yesterday’s food. It is an ecosystem of bacteria. A study in Plos Biology unimaginatively called “Revised estimates for the number of human and bacteria cells in the body”, claims that a 70kg man has 40-trillion bacteria cells in his gut, compared with the 30-trillion human cells that make up his body...