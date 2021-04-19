Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I flush my colon to lose weight?
Though there is evidence that the intervention improves gut health, it almost certainly returns to its normal state
19 April 2021 - 05:00
Q: I am struggling with weight. My sister says I need to flush my colon to start losing weight. Do you agree?
A: Your gut is far more than a repository for yesterday’s food. It is an ecosystem of bacteria. A study in Plos Biology unimaginatively called “Revised estimates for the number of human and bacteria cells in the body”, claims that a 70kg man has 40-trillion bacteria cells in his gut, compared with the 30-trillion human cells that make up his body...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now