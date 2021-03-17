Medical scheme members not keen to pay for others’ vaccines
Only half of respondents back the government’s proposal for the private sector to subsidise inoculation
17 March 2021 - 19:11
Only half of SA’s medical scheme members back a government proposal that they help fund Covid-19 vaccines for non-members, according to a survey by the industry regulator.
The results reflect division within the medical schemes industry, which has yet to agree with the government on how it might help fund the vaccine rollout. The most likely mechanism is that medical schemes will pay a premium on the price the government pays to vaccine manufacturers, but it is still not clear how the premium will be set...
