Karim pays tribute to colleagues' labour of love in Covid battle The health minister's top coronavirus adviser says he needs to devote his attention to his HIV research and other academic commitments

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s top coronavirus adviser, Salim Abdool Karim, has stepped down, saying that he needs to devote his attention to his academic commitments and HIV research.

Karim is an internationally respected scientist who heads the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he holds the position of pro-vice-chancellor for research. He also holds positions at the universities of Columbia, Cornell and Harvard...