Solidarity Fund considers injecting more funds into Covid-19 vaccine effort Plans to vaccinate 40-million people by the end of the year have been delayed by the shortage of vaccines and may now take until February 2022

The Solidarity Fund, established last year to raise money to help the government tackle the coronavirus crisis, is considering spending R69m on technical support for its Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The fund has received pledges of R3.22bn since its establishment, of which R2.76bn has been allocated to health, humanitarian relief and behavioural change interventions, said CEO Tandi Nzimande. It has now shifted its focus to vaccines as they offer the best hope for controlling and reducing the impact of Covid-19, she said...