Opinion / Columnists PETER BRUCE: Time for steelmaker to make way for smaller producers ArcelorMittal SA monopoly is harming the entire chain of those who need steel for production

Sometimes in my job, if you’re patient or perhaps not even paying attention, gifts fall into your lap.

If you’ve been following this column recently you’ll probably be sick by now of import tariffs and steel and chicken and textiles. But hang on...