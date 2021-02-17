National

Search continues for trapped employees at ArcelorMittal plant

The steel producer said a portion of a stack at one of the operation’s coke batteries early on Wednesday fell on to a control room

17 February 2021 - 17:44 Tanisha Heiberg
ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster. Picture: FREDDIE MAVUNDLA
Rescue efforts are under way at ArcelorMittal’s Vanderbijlpark Works to find three employees missing after an accident, the steelmaker said on Wednesday.

Africa’s biggest steel producer said a portion of a stack at one of the operation’s coke batteries early on Wednesday fell on to a control room where the three employees were working.

ArcelorMittal SA, majority owned by Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal SA, said the cause of the incident was not yet known but search and rescue teams were on site.

“A full investigation will follow to understand what happened and avoid anything like this from happening in the future,” ArcelorMittal SA CEO Kobus Verster said.

The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) expressed concern for the workers trapped under the rubble. According to the union, the explosion happened at about 2am.

The company said the coke battery was damaged in the incident and will likely be out for repairs once the extent of the damage has been determined.

Vanderbijlpark Works, located in Gauteng, is one of the world’s largest inland steel mills.

Reuters

