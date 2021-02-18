Labour department probing deadly incident at ArcelorMittal plant
18 February 2021 - 19:36
The department of employment & labour has been roped in to investigate an incident that killed three workers at JSE-listed steel producer ArcelorMittal SA’s (Amsa) Vanderbijlpark plant this week.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the majority union at Amsa, and the National Union of Mineworkers have called for the investigation to be “detailed and thorough”...
