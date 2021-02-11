ArcelorMittal upbeat as steel prices surge and cost-cutting pays off
11 February 2021 - 08:51
Embattled steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA said on Thursday cost-cutting and a surge in steel prices in late 2020 helped it swing into an operational profit in its year to end-December.
After a tough first half, the group said it had an impressive second half, generating R37m in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to end-December, from a loss of R632m previously...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now