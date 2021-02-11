Companies / Industrials ArcelorMittal upbeat as steel prices surge and cost-cutting pays off BL PREMIUM

Embattled steelmaker ArcelorMittal SA said on Thursday cost-cutting and a surge in steel prices in late 2020 helped it swing into an operational profit in its year to end-December.

After a tough first half, the group said it had an impressive second half, generating R37m in earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to end-December, from a loss of R632m previously...