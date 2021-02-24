TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Bidcorp will still be able to dine out on the allure of restaurants
This market sells more than just high-quality food — it also offers top-notch experiences
24 February 2021 - 13:56
Undeniably, the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside vast social distancing projects across the world, has brought and in some cases fast-tracked structural changes within a range of industries.
Take e-commerce. More consumers shifted their spending online, helping local industry giants such as Takealot to deliver unparallelled growth and convince executives from grocery retailers to revamp their online offering in an explicit recognition that shopping habits picked up during lockdowns will become deeply ingrained...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now