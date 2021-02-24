Opinion / Columnists TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Bidcorp will still be able to dine out on the allure of restaurants This market sells more than just high-quality food — it also offers top-notch experiences BL PREMIUM

Undeniably, the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside vast social distancing projects across the world, has brought and in some cases fast-tracked structural changes within a range of industries.

Take e-commerce. More consumers shifted their spending online, helping local industry giants such as Takealot to deliver unparallelled growth and convince executives from grocery retailers to revamp their online offering in an explicit recognition that shopping habits picked up during lockdowns will become deeply ingrained...