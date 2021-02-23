Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: Low demand for vehicle storage set to continue tripping up OneLogix Niche logistics operator turned in poor interim results as expected amid pandemic BL PREMIUM

Niche logistics operator OneLogix turned in a relatively poor set of interim results to end-November 2020 as expected.

This was widely signalled to the market and there were no major surprises. Demand for motor vehicle storage and distributions has plummeted in line with the faltering economy and that trend is likely to continue for as long as the pandemic. ..