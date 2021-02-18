Companies / Industrials OneLogix posts disappointing interim results and defers dividend BL PREMIUM

Logistics and transport group OneLogix says all of its businesses are profitable bar one, despite releasing dismal results for the six months to end-November 2020.

OneLogix owns a number of businesses that are involved in transporting cars for manufacturers and heavy-duty trucks, as well as liquids and gases. It also provides warehousing facilities for importers and exporters of bulk materials...