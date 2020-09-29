Opinion / Columnists CHRIS GILMOUR: OneLogix faces long, hard road to recovery Subsidiary VDS is likely to revive slowly as consumers start buying big-ticket items such as cars again BL PREMIUM

As with most companies that rely mainly on the SA economy for their profits, OneLogix was taking strain even before the Covid-19 lockdown began in March.

Most of the companies in the group were affected negatively by the lockdown as national closure of the business landscape severely restricted its trading capability. Particularly hard hit was the delivery of motor vehicles via subsidiary VDS as car sales halted. Only the Jackson operation was relatively unaffected, being involved in food transport, deemed an essential service.