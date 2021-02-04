Opinion / Columnists DAVID SHAPIRO: Little wonder firms consider withdrawing their JSE listings The chat rooms that have sprung up around Robinhood remind me of the clients who used to gather at the ticker in our reception area BL PREMIUM

On Monday, February 1, I celebrated my 49th year on the JSE. I have already started planning how I will commemorate my 50th anniversary.

When my father, Archie, reached that milestone in 1983, our firm sponsored a banquet on the stock exchange trading floor, in Diagonal Street, that was attended by guests from major investment houses in SA and around the world...