Money & Investing Bye-bye JSE only, hello world Trade in Cartrack and Montauk has been feverish since both announced offshore listings. We round up who might be next

The lack of interest in — or, in some instances, complete ignorance of — small-and mid-cap stocks with cutting-edge attributes could make more promising JSE-listed counters look for places on global bourses.

On the face of it, it seems that on the larger offshore bourses, savvy punters are more switched on to the underlying profit prospects of promising local companies than their SA counterparts...