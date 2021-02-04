Bye-bye JSE only, hello world
Trade in Cartrack and Montauk has been feverish since both announced offshore listings. We round up who might be next
04 February 2021 - 05:00
The lack of interest in — or, in some instances, complete ignorance of — small-and mid-cap stocks with cutting-edge attributes could make more promising JSE-listed counters look for places on global bourses.
On the face of it, it seems that on the larger offshore bourses, savvy punters are more switched on to the underlying profit prospects of promising local companies than their SA counterparts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now