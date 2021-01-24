THE BIG READ
More delistings on cards for JSE
Pandemic and weak economy push smaller firms to quit bourse
24 January 2021 - 00:06
Experts expect to see more delistings from the JSE this year due to SA’s weak business environment, particularly of small and mid-sized companies.
Shares in smaller listed companies are often tightly held by a few large shareholders, and because of this and the fragile economy trade at major discounts to their underlying value — which makes them attractive targets for private equity players or management buyouts...
