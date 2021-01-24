Business THE BIG READ More delistings on cards for JSE Pandemic and weak economy push smaller firms to quit bourse BL PREMIUM

Experts expect to see more delistings from the JSE this year due to SA’s weak business environment, particularly of small and mid-sized companies.

Shares in smaller listed companies are often tightly held by a few large shareholders, and because of this and the fragile economy trade at major discounts to their underlying value — which makes them attractive targets for private equity players or management buyouts...