Opinion / Columnists KEVIN MCCALLUM: The truth bursts Cricket SA’s biblical truth bubble BL PREMIUM

At 10.02am on Monday, Cricket SA issued a media release in which they announced they had signed a broadcast deal with Fox Sports Australia. The deal, they said, had commenced “with the England limited-overs visit to SA that began last week”.

Five hours and seven minutes later, Cricket SA sent out another release, this one announcing the postponement of the rest of the England limited-overs visit to SA. It was, as with most releases bearing bad news, of limited words and limited depth, speaking of wellbeing, positive conversations, good relations and looking forward to a future time when life would be simpler and better...