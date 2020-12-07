Opinion / Columnists NEIL MANTHORP: Cricket SA’s chief medic devastated at cancellation of England tour BL PREMIUM

England’s astonishing accomplishment in completing their full summer of international cricket without a single positive test for the coronavirus may have set the bar of expectation unreasonably high, if not impossibly so, for the rest of the cricket-playing world to match.

The man in charge of creating SA’s biosecure “bubble”, Cricket SA chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra, said he was “personally devastated” that England’s tour had been cancelled after three members of the home team and two members of the Vineyard Hotel staff tested positive. ..