Omphile Ramela and Xolani Vonya have been barred from participating in further activities and meetings of the Cricket SA interim board.

The resolution was taken in the absence of the two members through a majority vote during a board meeting on Wednesday.

It is understood Ramela and Vonya have not been formally removed as directors‚ as there is a question mark over whether the interim board has the authority to do so‚ but the decision bars the pair from participating in the workings of the interim board with immediate effect.

Ramela and Vonya are deemed by some of their colleagues‚ including board chair and retired judge Zak Yacoob‚ to be destructive figures who are hobbling the interim board’s ability to execute its mandate.

The pair are also being apparently punished for contacting the members’ council‚ Cricket SA’s highest decision-making body‚ to report the flouting of governance processes by some board members‚ including Yacoob.

The interim board was appointed by sports minister Nathi Mthethwa in November. The nine-member structure was mandated to restore public and stakeholder confidence in the administration of the game.

But it is unclear if there are any terms of references to guide and monitor the work of the interim board.

It is understood Ramela and Vonya were asked to leave the meeting when the vote was conducted. Yacoob‚ Haroon Lorgat‚ Judith February and Stavros Nicolaou voted in favour of the resolution to freeze out the two members‚ sources say.

André Odendaal abstained while Nkeko Mampuru and Andile Mbatha voted against the motion.

Interim board spokesperson February did not respond to e-mailed questions to confirm the resolution.

Cricket SA will brief the media and take questions virtually in a tele-media conference scheduled for Thursday morning that will also feature the board of directors‚ the members’ council and the executive committee.

The briefing is meant to provide clarity on the controversial suspension of company secretary Welsh Gwaza and communicate the banishment of Ramela and Vonya.

Gwaza was suspended last week‚ without a board resolution at the time‚ and his hearing is set for December 14.

TimesLIVE reported last week that most of the Cricket SA interim board members at the time rejected Gwaza’s suspension and that the increasingly divided body wanted strong action to be taken against the members who authorised his suspension.