An innings defeat for SA cricket As the commercial architecture of the game in SA collapses, it threatens not only domestic cricket but our competitiveness on the world stage

Without anyone really noticing, the fourth round of the four-day domestic cricket fixtures spluttered to a low-key end last Thursday. As the Titans-versus-Cobras match fizzled out to a tame draw, champagne and caviar there were not.

In part, this is because four-day cricket in SA is so spectacularly underreported that no-one seems to have realised that this season’s playing programme has been truncated...