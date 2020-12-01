Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Lewis and Naspers

Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV

01 December 2020 - 07:57 Business Day TV
Pic: 123RF/KONGKITWIRIYACHAN
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Lewis as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Naspers.

Duys said: “I’m looking at SA Inc and there are quite a few companies that are more resilient and one of those whose results we saw last week is Lewis.”

Crail said: “I’m going for the old solid fan favourite, Naspers. You’ve seen a bit of a rotation trade, out of growth into value during the month.”

