Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Lewis and Naspers
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talk to Business Day TV
01 December 2020 - 07:57
Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth chose Lewis as his stock pick of the day and Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Naspers.
Duys said: “I’m looking at SA Inc and there are quite a few companies that are more resilient and one of those whose results we saw last week is Lewis.”
Crail said: “I’m going for the old solid fan favourite, Naspers. You’ve seen a bit of a rotation trade, out of growth into value during the month.”
