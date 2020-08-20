Opinion / Columnists GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Useless politicians come from a useless public Garbage in, garbage out, as the saying goes, and the saying really applies in SA where the voting public is complicit in the political rubbish BL PREMIUM

Every day, as has been the case for a decade now, we climb into politicians with a rhetorical sledge hammer. What a ghastly bunch of self-serving, corrupt, incompetent bastards, each and every one.

It’s an odd position when you consider that politicians come from somewhere. And that somewhere is the public. They come from us. They are a general extension and measure of the quality that defines the society from which they are drawn.