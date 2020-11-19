Opinion / Columnists TAKING STOCK BRIGHT KHUMALO: True happiness, and a true measure of it BL PREMIUM

Bronnie Ware is an Australian nurse who spent her career in palliative care, looking after people with very little time left on Earth.

She has had the privilege of speaking with these people about things that make life worth living, as well as what they would have done differently. Ware summarises their top five regrets in her blog which was turned into a book titled The Top Five Regrets of the Dying. She found that these were: ..