Lockdowns abroad hit earnings at home
Concerns in SA over a second wave, business warns of impact of tighter restrictions
08 November 2020 - 00:05
A second wave of coronavirus infections in the UK and parts of Europe and the subsequent lockdowns are hurting some South African companies with operations there — and offer a cautionary tale for SA.
Germany, France and the UK are among the countries that recently imposed second lockdowns after spikes in Covid-19 cases.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now