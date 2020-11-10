Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: La Niña rains kick off the summer season Farmers to plant more crops amid forecasts the rain-friendly weather pattern will continue to strengthen BL PREMIUM

The most crucial time for SA’s summer crop and some horticulture products, and by extension the livestock sector, is between October and February each year. This is the summer rainfall period and therefore a determinant of the season’s harvest and veld conditions.

The 2020/2021 production season commenced at the beginning of October, with prospects of above-normal rainfall in most regions of the country. This means the possibility of a large harvest. October itself actually produced below-normal rainfall, but with La Niña-induced higher rainfall set to begin in November there have already been good showers in most regions of the country.