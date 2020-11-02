National Regenerative farmer aims to empower workers BL PREMIUM

In a drive to upskill and empower farmworkers, regenerative livestock farmer Angus McIntosh of Farmer Angus has sold 85% of his egg business to some of his former employees.

Regenerative farming aims to increase biodiversity and enhance the ecosystem by putting carbon back into the soil. McIntosh practices regenerative agriculture through the rotational grazing of animals such as pigs, cattle and chickens across the land.