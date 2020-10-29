Opinion / Columnists JONNY STEINBERG: Poring over Mandela’s words, apartheid apparatchiks learnt sweet nothing Despite listening devices recording every sound he made, officials failed to get a measure of the man BL PREMIUM

During the 27 years of his incarceration, Nelson Mandela was among the most spied-on human beings in history.

On Robben Island, where he served the first 18 years of his sentence, his cell was bugged. When he was moved to Pollsmoor prison, each of his visits was recorded and either transcribed or paraphrased by prison officials. Summaries of what he and his visitors said found their way into literally thousands of top-secret memos.