BRIGHT KHUMALO: Four age-old lessons for investing

When I was away on holiday these past three weeks, I got my hands on a book by Dr Daniel Crosby titled The Laws of Wealth: Psychology and the Secret to Investing Success.

People think that finance is complicated, but in truth it really is not — and yet it is at the same time. You could get 98% of the knowledge you need to have to be successful at investing and be financially free with less than two days of reading.