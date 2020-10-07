Likely inflationary burst to save debtors a red light for investors amid overvaluing

When equity markets seem unstoppable, rising relentlessly on good, bad or no news, investors slowly forget what equity prices should represent. When markets have seemed quasi-invincible for more than 10 years, with every decline recouped extremely rapidly, thinking about what equity prices represent can be more a liability than an asset. “Buy the dips” works so well it is easy to build a narrative about it. But is it different this time?

Bubbles need leverage to develop. Rates below a certain level could have a detrimental effect on the real economy as investment in new productive capital becomes less elastic and rates decline on their way to 0%. Zombie companies survive, preventing “Schumpeterian” creative destruction and leaving excess supply in place, pushing inflation down and meaning savers have to spend less as their capital returns decline. The only thing thriving is finance, where actors put on more and more leverage to buy existing capital, through buybacks and M&A.

The consequence is increased debt unbacked by new productive capital, a system in which overall debt cannot be repaid, ever; a system in which the can is kicked down the road until it can’t any more. Dogmatic central banks have enabled all of this.

The end game is either an inflationary burst to save debtors, a multidecade slow growth environment, or a deflationary bust. Given that the debtors are governments, interest groups lobbying them and Generation X and the younger ones (who will soon dominate the electorate), we have little doubt that the inflationary scenario is the most probable.

Stocks are a claim on future cash flows. To assess their value nowadays we have to calculate their present value using an appropriate discount rate. At a given discount rate, the short-term fluctuations of cash flows have very little influence on market intrinsic value. Remove entirely one or two years of cash flow and the difference will be small. Changing the discount rate, on the other hand, can have a huge impact.