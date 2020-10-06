DIY investors show their savvy in bear market by sitting tight

Now that the bear market is over, with the US stock market having reclaimed its pre-coronavirus peak in August, it’s a good time to ask how well investors navigated the market’s breakneck plunge and recovery, the fastest round-trip on record.

The answer may inform another question increasingly on the minds of individual investors: whether to hand their savings to a money manager or invest it themselves.

Investors have never had more places to put their savings. Money management was once reserved for the well-heeled, but now everyone from Wall Street banks and discount brokers to fund companies and independent robo-advisers will happily look after anyone’s money, no matter how modest the sum. Alternatively, do-it-yourself-minded investors can buy low-cost exchange traded funds that track broad stock and bond markets on Robinhood and other free trading apps, which is cheaper than paying a money manager.

Or is it? Money managers like to say that investors are better off hiring a professional, even after accounting for fees, because the manager will stop them from making costly mistakes. Chief among them is investors’ reputation for ill-timed investment moves, loading up on stocks during booms and dumping them during busts.

But recent data suggest investors no longer deserve that reputation, at least in investing in US stocks. In its annual Mind the Gap report, Morningstar estimates the impact of investors’ behaviour on their investments in US mutual funds and ETFs. Specifically, it attempts to measure the behaviour gap, or the difference between the performance reported by funds and the returns investors in those funds manage to capture. According to the latest report, the gap for US stock funds was a positive 0.29% a year during the 10-year period from 2010 to 2019, meaning that on average, investors captured every bit of their funds’ return and then some.

It wasn’t always so. During the decade ending in 2015, the first 10-year period in Morningstar’s report, the gap was a negative 0.36%. The next two 10-year periods ending in 2016 and 2017 were even more negative. But beginning during the 10-year period ending 2018, the gap turned positive. One reason for the improvement is that 2008 dropped out, a year when investors dumped US stocks in huge numbers as the market collapsed in response to the financial crisis.

Investors appear to have learned from that experience, as the positive behaviour gap during the last 10 years suggests. But the last decade was also notable for an unusually long and uninterrupted bull market, and investing is obviously a lot easier when stocks are surging. The recent, albeit brief, bear market was the first opportunity since the financial crisis to gauge how investors would hold up during a market plunge.

So how did they do? Shockingly well. Early indications suggest that most of them didn’t budge. Monthly net flows as a percentage of total assets in US stock mutual funds and ETFs have been consistently minuscule this year, averaging 0.26% a month through August with little variation, according to numbers compiled by Morningstar. Faced with one of the wildest market gyrations on record, most investors just shrugged their shoulders.

If anything, those who moved money around this year more likely bought low and sold high rather than the other way around. US stock funds took in a net $10bn during the market’s swoon in March. Since then, as the market has recovered, investors have pulled on average a net $31bn a month from those funds.