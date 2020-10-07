STREET DOGS: Gold still outshines crypto
The metal has held its own over millennia as different types of currencies have come and gone
07 October 2020 - 15:43
I am often asked if cryptocurrencies will replace gold. I highly doubt it.
Yes, like gold, a cryptocurrency has a limited supply. However, cryptocurrencies in aggregate have unlimited supply. Because cryptocurrencies compete with each other, new ones erode the value of existing ones. In contrast, new gold types are not being created, so gold is immune from such competition.
