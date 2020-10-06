Life BIG READ: The inside chronicle of KPMG during the time of state capture BL PREMIUM

In one of the most widely anticipated books about corporate SA during the time of state capture, Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu writes about his time as chair of KPMG SA, under the title Enabler or Victim? KPMG SA and State Capture.

The book is all the more unusual as Nkuhlu remains the chair of the auditing and consulting firm that in the eyes of many had morally failed through its long association with the Guptas and its infamous report on the “rogue unit” at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).