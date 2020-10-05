Opinion / Columnists JONATHAN COOK: Africa’s small firms harness technology to survive pandemic From a crop monitoring app to a drone programme, the continent’s innovators have been kept busy BL PREMIUM

A highlight of the virtual survival boot camps we held for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Africa during the pandemic has been hearing how innovative some have been in creating new markets or accessing existing markets in new ways. I hope innovation will continue as a habit after the crisis.

Hydroponic Farms describes itself as “a home-grown climate-smart urban farming social enterprise that primarily designs, manufactures and distributes hydroponic farms in Uganda”. It helps vulnerable urban women farmers feed themselves around the year, and has installed nearly 20,000 hydroponic units — ranging from small domestic units to larger commercial farms.