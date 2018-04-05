Joburg’s mushrooming rooftop gardens

Duru credits nearby Bambanani as one of her agricultural instructors, along with the now defunct Kotze Street Rooftop Co-operative, a hydroponics farm above a homeless shelter in Hillbrow. The Kotze co-op was similarly created to increase access to employment, improve food security and teach locals about hydroponic farming. Sadly, the garden was dealt a death blow when the building went for a month without electricity.

"In a hydroponics garden you rely on electricity 24/7," says Gary Smith, management consultant at Ubuntu Business Consulting, which equips people with the agricultural and entrepreneurial skills needed to get agribusinesses going, among other things. "If your electricity goes down ... [and] it’s full summer, the root systems on all of your plants dry out in 6-12 hours ... and then the problem is that you have to sanitise everything.

"All of the tunnels and systems need to be set up from scratch."

From the Hanging Gardens to Mars

Hydroponics — growing crops using nutrients suspended in water, instead of soil – has been around for hundreds of years. British philosopher and statesman Francis Bacon wrote a treatise on it that was published in 1627, and some believe the Hanging Gardens of Babylon used a variation of this approach long before then. Today, NASA is apparently looking to hydroponics as a way to grow crops on Mars.

Closer to home, the method is being rolled out as a way to farm in relatively small spaces in the inner city.

"It’s very sustainable," says Smith. "Hydroponics generally gives you a better yield and much better quality, because you’re not competing for limited nutrients in the ground under varying conditions ... it’s very consistent."

Establishing gardens on rooftops or in other spaces within corporate or residential environments means the farmer is able to supply in-house cafeterias and sell to the building’s residents or employees. It’s a win-win situation. The farmer saves on marketing and transport costs, and the customer gets convenient, really fresh produce.