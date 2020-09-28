Opinion / Columnists BUSI MAVUSO: SA has a plan, now it’s time to roll up our sleeves Before complaining about the slow pace of change, we must remember how close we were to disaster BL PREMIUM

It’s almost a fortnight since President Cyril Ramaphosa received the economic response plan from social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council, which the cabinet is now reviewing as we look to get stuck into the hard work ahead of getting the economy into a stronger position. Much of the work centres on reforms promised at the “new dawn”.

Opening the economy to level 1 restrictions was welcome. It’s time to build on what’s been done. The economic response plan is a blueprint for that.