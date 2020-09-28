CAROL PATON: Old habits die hard in Ramaphosa’s cabinet
As in the Zuma era, boards of state entities are being filled with party colleagues rather than people with the skills required to do the job
28 September 2020 - 18:05
The destruction of state-owned enterprises under the Zuma administration began with the appointment of crony and weak and inappropriate directors.
Now there are fewer cronies around but the tendency of cabinet ministers to appoint friendly directors who will toe the line has not changed. Nor has the tendency to deploy comrades and political allies who are not appropriately skilled but need an income or a reward for favours.
