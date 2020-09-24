STREET DOGS: Your debt grows, as you sleep
Money never stops working, and it’s better to have than to owe it
24 September 2020 - 18:08
From the Art of Making Money by PT Barnum (c. 1880)
Getting in debt for what you eat and drink and wear is to be avoided. Some families have a foolish habit of getting credit at “the stores”, and thus purchase many things which might have been dispensed with.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now