STREET DOGS: Your debt grows, as you sleep Money never stops working, and it's better to have than to owe it

From the Art of Making Money by PT Barnum (c. 1880)

Getting in debt for what you eat and drink and wear is to be avoided. Some families have a foolish habit of getting credit at “the stores”, and thus purchase many things which might have been dispensed with.