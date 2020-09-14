Opinion / Columnists STREET DOGS: Reinvesting dividends a sure money-spinner Regular dividend payouts help focus management on operations BL PREMIUM

According to Ralph Casale at the Motley Fool, it’s possible to own a money machine that cranks out cash day-in and day-out, because that’s what you get when you buy dividend-paying stocks and reinvest the dividends.

“Not only that, but the machine reproduces itself. It breeds more little money machines, and they’re all working 24/7, making money for you!”