STREET DOGS: Reinvesting dividends a sure money-spinner
Regular dividend payouts help focus management on operations
14 September 2020 - 17:36
According to Ralph Casale at the Motley Fool, it’s possible to own a money machine that cranks out cash day-in and day-out, because that’s what you get when you buy dividend-paying stocks and reinvest the dividends.
“Not only that, but the machine reproduces itself. It breeds more little money machines, and they’re all working 24/7, making money for you!”
