STREET DOGS: Mistakes less regrettable than paths not taken

When it comes to investing, our biggest regrets are not so much over the wrong decisions that have cost money, as the missed opportunities.

You own shares in Company A. During the past year you considered switching to stock in Company B but decided against it. You now find that you would have been better off by $1,200 if you had switched to the stock of Company B. You also owned shares in Company C. During the past year you switched to stock in Company D. You now find out that you’d have been better off by $1,200 if you kept your stock in Company C.