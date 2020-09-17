GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Misuse of state assets shows defence minister still a law unto herself
Questions remain over Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula flouting the rules by flying her ANC colleagues to Zimbabwe on a SA Air Force aircraft
17 September 2020 - 18:03
In her eight years as the country’s defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula seems to have learnt nothing. If anything, she seems to think being defence minister gives her unfettered access to military assets.
In 2016 it emerged that Mapisa-Nqakula had smuggled a Burundian woman with a false passport into SA on an air force jet. According to the Sunday Times, the minister flew to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2014 where the woman, Michelle Wege, alleged to be her son’s girlfriend, had been arrested for trying to board a flight to SA.
