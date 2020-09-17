A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

A bad week

Sadly for SA, there are more duds than you can shake a stick at in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. It would probably be too much to expect a plausible report from defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as to how an ANC delegation managed to secure themselves a lift on an SA Air Force plane to Harare for their fact-finding recce (crisis, what crisis?). This is the same minister, after all, who smuggled in a Burundian woman with a false passport from the DRC in 2016. "I’d do it again" said she, back then. Ah, impunity!