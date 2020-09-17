A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
A good week
Gaining almost 30% in market value in a week must be no small victory for Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. Besides steering the business through a pandemic, as well one of the toughest economic environments of the past few decades, Engelbrecht has had the inevitable comparison between his management and that of Shoprite’s lionised former leader, Whitey Basson, to endure. Well, his strategy appears to be paying off. Record sales, margins maintained, and a cracking good online offering to boot.
A bad week
Sadly for SA, there are more duds than you can shake a stick at in Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet. It would probably be too much to expect a plausible report from defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as to how an ANC delegation managed to secure themselves a lift on an SA Air Force plane to Harare for their fact-finding recce (crisis, what crisis?). This is the same minister, after all, who smuggled in a Burundian woman with a false passport from the DRC in 2016. "I’d do it again" said she, back then. Ah, impunity!
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.