ANC ‘humbles itself’ over Harare flight
Party to repay cost of lift on air force aeroplane, while the DA plans to lay a complaint with ethics committee
15 September 2020 - 13:59
UPDATED 15 September 2020 - 23:50
The ANC, fresh from trying to deal with allegations of tender corruption linked to SA’s battle with Covid-19, issued an uncharacteristic apology on Tuesday over its delegation’s use of an SA Air Force aircraft to travel to Zimbabwe.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who has often been defensive of the party and at loggerheads with President Cyril Ramaphosa over dealing with members facing corruption allegations, said the party was humbling itself before the nation and will reimburse the government.
