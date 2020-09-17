Opinion / State of play NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s admission of guilt speaks volumes It almost feels like we are back in the Jacob Zuma era, when arrogance in the face of wrongdoing was par for the course for the governing party, and no consequences ever followed BL PREMIUM

The more things change, the more they stay the same. It may be a tired cliché, but it aptly describes the latest furore around ANC apparatchiks hitching a lift on an air force plane to meet their Zanu-PF counterparts in Zimbabwe.

It almost feels like we are back in the Jacob Zuma era, when arrogance in the face of wrongdoing was par for the course for the governing party, and no consequences ever followed.