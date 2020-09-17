NATASHA MARRIAN: ANC’s admission of guilt speaks volumes
It almost feels like we are back in the Jacob Zuma era, when arrogance in the face of wrongdoing was par for the course for the governing party, and no consequences ever followed
17 September 2020 - 05:00
The more things change, the more they stay the same. It may be a tired cliché, but it aptly describes the latest furore around ANC apparatchiks hitching a lift on an air force plane to meet their Zanu-PF counterparts in Zimbabwe.
It almost feels like we are back in the Jacob Zuma era, when arrogance in the face of wrongdoing was par for the course for the governing party, and no consequences ever followed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now