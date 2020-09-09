ISAAH MHLANGA: Chronic pre-existing conditions in economy are big part of SA’s huge contraction
There is simply no noticeable evidence that countries that opened up their economies faster recorded milder contractions
09 September 2020 - 11:50
In the second quarter of 2007, just before the global financial crisis set in, SA’s real GDP was R2.6-trillion, aided by the commodity boom of the previous seven years, which added R597bn to the R2-trillion GDP from the end of 2001.
From the second quarter of 2007, through the recession inflicted by the global financial crisis to the subsequent infrastructure investment associated with the 2010 Soccer World Cup and the roughly R1-trillion debt accumulated post GFC, the economy grew by R524bn to the end of the first quarter of 2020.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now