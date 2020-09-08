Economy GDP collapse underscores reform urgency facing Ramaphosa The economy's unprecedented quarterly decline prompts a statement from the president urging an end to ‘business as usual’ BL PREMIUM

SA’s dire economic plight in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and national lockdown was laid bare with SA recording its worst quarterly drop on record, adding to the pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to push ahead with long-awaited reforms.

The collapse prompted Ramaphosa to issue a statement (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2020-09-08-cyril-ramaphosa-urges-south-africans-to-help-rebuild-the-economy/) on Tuesday afternoon outlining the work being done by the state to promote growth, including its promised economic recovery strategy intended to help the country rebound from the crisis.