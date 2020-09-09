Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can SA’s economy be rescued?

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about SA’s dire GDP data

09 September 2020 - 07:23 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/onypix
Picture: 123RF/onypix

The SA economy shrank by an annualised 51% during the second quarter, according to Stats SA data released on Tuesday.

This is the worst quarterly collapse on record.

Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman for his take on the print and if there is any hope for a recovery.

Worst GDP in a century may mean still lower repo rate

Data will probably show that the economy contracted 49% in the second quarter
Economy
2 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE firms ahead of ECB policy meeting on Thursday

The euro has appreciated significantly since early June and this trend could become a major drag on the European economy, one analyst says
Markets
1 day ago

GDP collapse underscores reform urgency facing Ramaphosa

GDP plunge increases pressure for reforms as millions more face unemployment and poverty
Economy
13 hours ago

Russian officials meet Bashar al Assad over ways to revive Syrian economy

Officials from Syria and Russia have said the two sides plan to boost trade ties and will review energy, mining and power projects
World
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa urges South Africans to help rebuild the economy

The president said having acted swiftly to bring the pandemic under control, the government’s focus is now on economic recovery
National
17 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
GDP collapse underscores reform urgency facing ...
Economy
2.
GDP drops an annualised 51% in second quarter
Economy
3.
Worst GDP in a century may mean still lower repo ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: SA endures record GDP plunge
Economy
5.
WEBINAR | A review of the 2020 BEE.conomics ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.