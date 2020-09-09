News Leader
WATCH: Can SA’s economy be rescued?
Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about SA’s dire GDP data
09 September 2020 - 07:23
The SA economy shrank by an annualised 51% during the second quarter, according to Stats SA data released on Tuesday.
This is the worst quarterly collapse on record.
Business Day TV spoke to Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman for his take on the print and if there is any hope for a recovery.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.