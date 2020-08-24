Opinion / Columnists WANDILE SIHLOBO: Outlook looks sunny for agriculture sector In the second quarter, summer grains and oilseeds will probably be the key drivers of growth as harvests and deliveries started gaining pace BL PREMIUM

SA’s agricultural sector had a solid start to 2020, with first quarter gross value-added growing 27.8% quarter on quarter on a seasonally adjusted and annualised basis. I noted then that the succeeding quarters would be likely to continue to show strong growth — a view I still maintain.

But the second-quarter expansion could be somewhat milder than the first, probably in the range of 20%-25%. The key drivers will remain similar to the previous quarter — an uptick in animal products, field crops and horticulture.