Opinion WANDILE SIHLOBO: SA might be on track for another good crops season due to higher rainfall A La Niña weather phase is likely to result in above-average rainfall in most of SA over the summer months (except for the Western Cape) BL PREMIUM

It has become increasingly challenging to forecast agricultural production seasons with any level of confidence. One of the factors that has contributed to this challenge is more unpredictable weather conditions, especially over the last decade.

SA has not only experienced a frequent occurrence of drought, but also significant change in the frequency, patterns and intensity of rainfall. Regions such as Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, which would typically receive their first rains in about October, have in the past few seasons experienced nearly a month delay.